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Home / Punjab / Pargat Singh moves privilege motion against Punjab CM Mann over anti-sacrilege law

Pargat Singh moves privilege motion against Punjab CM Mann over anti-sacrilege law

Punjab Congress chief accuses CM of misleading the Assembly over the 2018 Bill and documents sent to President’s Office

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh. Tribune file photo
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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of misleading the Vidhan Sabha over the 2018 Punjab Anti-Sacrilege Bill and documents sent by the Assembly to the President’s Office.

Pargat submitted the motion to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on the opening day of the Assembly session.

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In a statement, the Congress leader alleged that the AAP government was backtracking on its commitment to amend the anti-sacrilege law and hold a discussion on the issue, despite what he described as a unanimous agreement among MLAs in the presence of the Jathedars of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

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He also questioned the Chief Minister’s account of the documents sent to the President’s Office, alleging that the House had been misled over the matter.

“The dignity of the Assembly demands truth and accountability,” Pargat said, underlining that the issue concerned the credibility of the legislature and the conduct of the Chief Minister.

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The move escalates the Congress’s confrontation with the AAP government over the handling of anti-sacrilege legislation.

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