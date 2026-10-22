Pargat Singh moves privilege motion against Punjab CM Mann over anti-sacrilege law

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of misleading the Vidhan Sabha over the 2018 Punjab Anti-Sacrilege Bill and documents sent by the Assembly to the President’s Office.

Pargat submitted the motion to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on the opening day of the Assembly session.

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In a statement, the Congress leader alleged that the AAP government was backtracking on its commitment to amend the anti-sacrilege law and hold a discussion on the issue, despite what he described as a unanimous agreement among MLAs in the presence of the Jathedars of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

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He also questioned the Chief Minister’s account of the documents sent to the President’s Office, alleging that the House had been misled over the matter.

“The dignity of the Assembly demands truth and accountability,” Pargat said, underlining that the issue concerned the credibility of the legislature and the conduct of the Chief Minister.

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Despite unanimous agreement among MLAs in the presence of the respected Jathedars of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, AAP government is backing away from amending the anti-sacrilege law and holding a discussion on it. CM has also misled the House regarding documents sent from the Punjab Assembly to the President’s Office. Today, I submitted a Privilege Motion against @BhagwantMann Mann through Punjab Assembly Secretary Ram Lok Khatana to Speaker @SpeakerSandhwan. The motion concerns misleading the House about the 2018 Punjab Anti-Sacrilege Bill. The dignity of the Assembly demands truth and accountability. #PunjabAssembly #Punjab #Congress @J_SriAkalTakht @rashtrapatibhvn @Partap_Sbajwa — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) October 22, 2026

The move escalates the Congress’s confrontation with the AAP government over the handling of anti-sacrilege legislation.