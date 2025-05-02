Pargat slams govt for not opposing Dam Safety Act

Congress leader Pargat Singh on Thursday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not bringing a proposal in the state Assembly to reject the central Dam Safety Act, which he said had led to a greater say for the Centre in the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

He said the government should have also moved against the Act in the Supreme Court.

“It is now when the BBMB has decided to release 8500 cusecs of water to Haryana that the AAP government has finally realised that the Punjab was being robbed of its water resources,” he said.

Advertisement

Pargat said the management of river waters was a state subject and the Centre had no right to interfere in it.