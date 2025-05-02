DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Pargat slams govt for not opposing Dam Safety Act

Pargat slams govt for not opposing Dam Safety Act

Congress leader Pargat Singh on Thursday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not bringing a proposal in the state Assembly to reject the central Dam Safety Act, which he said had led to a greater say for the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:10 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Pargat Singh
Advertisement

Congress leader Pargat Singh on Thursday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not bringing a proposal in the state Assembly to reject the central Dam Safety Act, which he said had led to a greater say for the Centre in the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

He said the government should have also moved against the Act in the Supreme Court.

“It is now when the BBMB has decided to release 8500 cusecs of water to Haryana that the AAP government has finally realised that the Punjab was being robbed of its water resources,” he said.

Advertisement

Pargat said the management of river waters was a state subject and the Centre had no right to interfere in it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper