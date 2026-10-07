Pargat to take charge as Punjab state Cong chief on Oct 11

Punjab Congress leaders led by newly appointed president Pargat Singh and general secretary in-charge Punjab affairs Sachin Pilot will kick of their election campaign by paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Amritsar, on October 8 and at Chintpurni Temple in Una, Himachal Pradesh, on October 9.

Meanwhile, Singh will formally take over charge of the state unit at Punjab Congress Bhavan on October 11.

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The schedule was finalised on the sidelines of a Punjab Congress meeting chaired by Singh. A plan for a roadshow was also being chalked, a close associate of the leader said.

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With all senior leaders earlier opposing Amrinder Raja Warring’s leadership now on board, efforts are also being made to formalise the plan for Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab yatra.

“Since the senior Congress leadership along with Rahul Gandhi are busy with the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, nothing had materalised so far,” a senior leader said.

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Party insiders ormer Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, MP Sukhjinder Randhawa, besides Tripat Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Khushaldeep Dhillon had been holding meetings with the new state unit chief and discussing ways to put their best foot forward.

Pilot along with party strategist Sunil Kanugolu also held a meeting to discuss the party’s poll campaign. Coordination between senior leaders, organisational issues and the need to bolster presence at the grassroots level in run up to the 2027 Assembly elections were also discussed.

Meanwhile, all leaders agreed that intra-party issues would be discussed at an appropriate forum within the party. As things stand, certain changes in the Punjab Congress are also expected to further streamline functioning.

“The Punjab affairs in-charge is supervising every minute detail, from the strategy to roll out party’s election campaign to the social media strategy. All party leaders will be seen on one platform,” said a senior leader.