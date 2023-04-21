Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

Punjab former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, was shifted to the ICU in a private hospital in Mohali.

The senior leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

He is said to be stable.

Home minister Amit Shah today tweeted, "Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

