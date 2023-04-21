Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

Mohali, April 21
Punjab former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, was shifted to the ICU in a private hospital in Mohali.
The senior leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.
He is said to be stable.
Home minister Amit Shah today tweeted, "Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab
Four soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh...
UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations
In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Raab, 49, revea...
Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'
Rs 50,000 'extortion money' recovered