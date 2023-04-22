Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, Amit Shah concerned

Mohali, April 21
Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, has been shifted to the ICU in a private hospital in Mohali. The senior leader was admitted to the hospital after he complained of some difficulty in breathing on Sunday. He is stated to be stable.
Home Minister Amit Shah today tweeted, “Concerned to know that the veteran leader Parkash Singh Badal is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephonic talk with Sukhbir Badal about his health. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.”
