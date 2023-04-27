Parkash Singh Badal’s death has left void in politics: Ex-MP Ashwani Kumar

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 26

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said the death of five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal had left a big void in the state’s politics.

“A veteran of many a transformative battle in the state, Badal rose to be among the tallest political leaders after Independence. He spent a record number of years in detention in pursuit of his politics and convictions. He was known for moderation, equanimity and poise under the most trying circumstances. His strength came from his close bonding with people. His contribution to politics and development of Punjab will be remembered for long,” said Kumar.

Ashwani Kumar said on this occasion, he offered his deepest condolences to Sukhbir Badal and the entire Badal family.