Parliament security breach: Amritsar Congress MP Gurjit Aujla snatched cannister, caught intruder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Amritsar Congress MP Gurjit Aujla pinned down one of the two intruders even as his colleagues pinned down the other one inside the Lok Sabha chamber this afternoon.

Aujla said outside the House that he had just finished speaking and the House was about to adjourn after Zero Hour when the incident occurred.

“I heard shouts and saw that two persons had jumped in and one was moving towards the Speaker,” said MP Aujla.

“Hanuman Beniwal (MP) had caught the first person so I went after the second,” he said reporters outside the House. He showed media his hands that were doused with yellow colour from the cannister that the intruder was carrying.

Aujla said he acted for the country and the Tricolour and added that, “Bravery is in the blood of Punjabis”.

The intruder was going towards the Speaker, he could have done anything there, Aujla said, adding that the Speaker and other MPs congratulated him and Beniwal.

“He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched and threw it away. This is a major security breach,” Aujla said.

