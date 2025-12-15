Parole denied on mistaken identity: HC terms it ‘serious error’, slaps costs on SSP, SHO

Calling it a “serious error” stemming from negligence and mechanical decision-making, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the rejection of parole to an NDPS convict after finding that the denial was based on a case registered against another prisoner with the same name. The court not only ordered the convict’s release on parole for six weeks, but also imposed Rs 10,000 costs. The amount was directed to be borne equally by the then Tarn Taran SSP and Jhabal police station SHO.

The bench asserted that the SSP mechanically endorsed the report dated December 26, 2024, recommending rejection of petitioner’s prayer without any independent application of mind. “The callous attitude and negligent conduct of the SHO in forwarding the report was unfortunately accepted by the SSP by putting a rubber stamp without any application of mind that is expected from a senior officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police. The impugned order of rejection suffers from perversity and error of facts on the face of the record,” the bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Lapita Banerji asserted.

The court held that the impugned order suffered from “perversity and error of facts on the face of the record”. Giving details, the bench observed that the authorities declined parole on the erroneous assumption that the petitioner was involved in two NDPS cases, when in fact the second FIR pertained to another prisoner altogether.

The bench observed that the petitioner, convicted under provisions of the NDPS Act and sentenced to 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment, had challenged the order dated December 26, 2024, by which his parole application was rejected by the Tarn Taran SSP.

The court noted that an FIR dated November 12, 2018, was shown as pending against the petitioner but did not figure in his custody certificate. On being called upon to clarify, the jail authorities submitted a second status report admitting that only one FIR was registered against the petitioner, while the second FIR was “in fact registered against another prisoner by the same name”.

The bench asserted that the serious error on the basis of which parole was rejected to the petitioner was admitted by the SHO, adding that the factum of mistaken identity was also admitted by the Central Jail Superintendent.

“Upon perusal of the second status report, it appears that a serious error has been committed primarily due to the negligence of the Jhabal police station SHO, as the identities of two prisoners have been mistaken,” the bench added.

Rejecting the apprehension that the petitioner might reoffend or abscond, the court pointed out that he was a first-time offender, had committed no jail offence, and had not misused bail earlier. “To the mind of this court, the apprehension that the petitioner may abscond or indulge again in peddling of drugs is unfounded and without any reasonable basis,” the bench said.

Referring to the reformative object of parole, the bench added: “This court cannot lose sight of the fact that it is necessary for a convict to maintain his contact with the society which would facilitate his reformation and transform him into a responsible citizen.”