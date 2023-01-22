Parole for dera head, but what about 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

The SGPC today slammed the Centre for releasing Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on parole for the fourth time in the past one year, but not yielding to its repeated requests for releasing “Bandi Singhs”, who have been languishing in jails for the past over three decades. Recently, he was released on a 40-day parole.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, the dera head, accused of murder and rape, had been released on parole for the fourth time in a year, but the government was maintaining complete silenceon the release of the “Bandi Singhs”.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal condemned the parole to dera head, saying repeated paroles were being given to him, but justice was not being done with “Bandi Singhs”.

Sukhbir inducted BJP state Scheduled Caste wing vice-president Rakesh Kumar Rinku, along with his supporters, into the SAD. He said Rinku’s induction into the SAD had boosted the party in Majha.