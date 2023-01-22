Parole for dera head, but what about 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

Amritsar, January 21
The SGPC today slammed the Centre for releasing Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on parole for the fourth time in the past one year, but not yielding to its repeated requests for releasing “Bandi Singhs”, who have been languishing in jails for the past over three decades. Recently, he was released on a 40-day parole.
Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, the dera head, accused of murder and rape, had been released on parole for the fourth time in a year, but the government was maintaining complete silenceon the release of the “Bandi Singhs”.
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal condemned the parole to dera head, saying repeated paroles were being given to him, but justice was not being done with “Bandi Singhs”.
Sukhbir inducted BJP state Scheduled Caste wing vice-president Rakesh Kumar Rinku, along with his supporters, into the SAD. He said Rinku’s induction into the SAD had boosted the party in Majha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...