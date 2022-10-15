Parole to dera head irks SGPC

Amritsar, October 14
The SGPC has objected the grant of parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a sentence at the Sunaria jail in Haryana. He has been granted parole for 40 days.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed it double standards on the part of governments towards the Sikhs, “which grant parole to rape and murder accused, whereas Sikh political prisoners are still behind bars beyond their sentence”.
He termed it a “tactic for political gains” while referring to the Adampur bypoll scheduled for November. “Sikh prisoners have been languishing in jail; some of them have served their sentence for over three decades and still denied parole. But, I wonder over Haryana’s special gesture to a person convicted of rape and murder.”
