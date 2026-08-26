Parole to Ram Rahim, what about Hawara? asks Giani Harpreet Singh

Former Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib and president of Shiromani Akali Dal Punar-Surjit, Giani Harpreet Singh, made serious allegations, saying that the repeated granting of parole to the so-called Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is like rubbing salt into the emotional wounds of Sikhs.

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He said governments appeared to be taking pleasure in the pain caused to the Sikh community by such decisions.

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He said the elderly mother of Jagtar Singh Hawara is waiting in the final stage of her life to meet her son. Panchayats across the district passed resolutions and submitted them to the government seeking his parole. All leaders of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha are ready to take responsibility for his release. However, the government refused to grant him even 10 days of parole.

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The entire Sikh community jointly marched towards the Governor House, and a Punjab bandh was also observed, but the government remained unmoved.

Instead, the leaders participating in the march were subjected to police action and cases were registered against them.

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On the other hand, a person convicted of rape and murder is being granted parole several times a year.

Governments have also forgotten that when Ram Rahim was sentenced, the violent unrest created by his supporters resulted in around 40 deaths. Court employees, police personnel and members of the press also became victims of the violence.

Yet, without any valid reason, he is repeatedly being brought out of jail, despite being the principal accused in the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Giani Harpreet Singh further said that those dreaming of forming governments in Punjab must understand that by challenging the sentiments of Sikhs and helping someone accused in the sacrilege cases, they will not be able to secure even a foothold in Punjab.

Giani Harpreet Singh demanded the immediate release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and all other Bandi Singhs.