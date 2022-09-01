Partap Bajwa, other Congress leaders meet governor; want NIA probe in illegal mining along IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Punjab Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Raj Kumar Chabbewal met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohi here on Thursday, seeking a National Investigating Agency probe into the illegal mining along the international border and finding out the political masters behind it.

Bajwa said those behind the illegal mining were also linked to the smuggling of drugs and arms from across the border.

He also sought a CBI probe in the excise policy of Punjab. He said those behind the controversial excise policy in Delhi are also involved in Punjab. He said the same set of AAP people from Delhi are running the show in Punjab.

