Partap Bajwa questioned for 6 hours over '50 bombs' remark

Partap Bajwa questioned for 6 hours over '50 bombs' remark

It is for the second time Bajwa appeared for questioning at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:55 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
Partap Bajwa. File photo
Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Bajwa was on Friday questioned by police for over six hours in connection with an FIR registered against him over his ‘50 bombs have reached Punjab’ statement.

It was for the second time Bajwa appeared for questioning at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

Earlier, he was questioned on April 15.

After coming out of the police station in the evening, Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, refused to speak to the media.

Bajwa had filed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on April 22 had extended the interim protection from arrest.

However, there was no stay on investigation in the case.

