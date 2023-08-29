Partap Singh Bajwa attacks Punjab govt over plans to take aircraft on lease

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday rebuked the AAP-led state government for its plans to take an aircraft on lease amid “financial slowdown and natural calamity” in Punjab.

Bajwa said the government had no funds to provide relief to flood victims but had money to lease an 8 to 10-seater fixed-wing jet aircraft. Bajwa said that before the elections, the CM used to ridicule politicians for creating a VVIP culture, but now he had become a bigger VVIP than all his predecessors.

#Partap Singh Bajwa