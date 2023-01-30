Partap Singh Bajwa flays Punjab CM for using his pictures to promote clinics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said the Chief Minister shouldn’t have used his own images at the health centres that the Aam Aadmi Party government had recently renamed after its party.

Bajwa said Mann in various speeches he had delivered before the Assembly elections, vowed that he wouldn’t use his own pictures.

“There has been a huge difference between what he used to preach when he was not in power and what has been practising since he became the CM. He used to mock former CM Parkash Singh Badal for his pictures on the 108 ambulances.

“He made fun of formers CMs Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi for having their images on billboards. Meanwhile, he has his own pictures everywhere. What does he have to say now?” the LoP added.

Bajwa said the party seems to have no respect for the national heroes whose images could have been used instead.

Bajwa condemned the AAP for declaring the five health centres in Amritsar that were established in the name of ‘Panj Piaras’ as Aam Aadmi Clinics.

