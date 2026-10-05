Partap Singh Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann govt over school staff shortage

Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government over its ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign, citing concerns publicly raised by Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana over teacher shortages and the functioning of government schools.

Bajwa said the remarks by the ruling party’s own legislator raised questions about the government’s claims of transforming Punjab’s school education system.

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Maiserkhana has publicly stated that his children study in a government school and raised concerns over inadequate teaching staff, including at the School of Eminence attended by his son. He has also claimed that he raised the matter with senior AAP leaders and the government but that his concerns were not addressed.

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“Education cannot be transformed through slogans, branding and publicity. It requires teachers in classrooms,” Bajwa said. He alleged that the government was focusing on the person raising the concerns rather than addressing the issue itself. “A shortage of teachers is a governance issue, not an anti-party activity,” Bajwa said.