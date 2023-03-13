Partap Singh Bajwa slams govt for manhandling of teachers by policemen in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for manhandling of master-cadre teachers by the police in Sangrur yesterday.

Bajwa said that even as the AAP leadership was boasting about the so-called pro-people Budget, master-cadre teachers, including women, who were protesting peacefully for the allotment of stations outside the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur were brutally assaulted by the police.

Referring to some media reports, Bajwa said the teachers were protesting under the banner of ‘4,146 Selected Teachers Union’ for the allotment of stations.

The AAP government had given them joining letters in January this year, but three months on, they were yet to receive posting orders. Bajwa said some media outlets carried disturbing images of teachers being violently treated by the police, which demonstrates the insensitivity of the AAP towards the people were asking for their rights.

“What is the point of giving them joining letters in January when the government has no intention of allotting them stations? It seems that the government just wants fake publicity by giving teachers joining letters. Meanwhile, they have been left in the lurch,” the LoP added.

Bajwa said, “Teachers are considered future-builders of the country. If their future is not secure, how can they work on securing the future of the coming generations?”