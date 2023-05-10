Parties gear up for booth mgmt

Jalandhar, May 9
With canvassing for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll having ended yesterday and polling scheduled for tomorrow, leaders and workers of all political parties remained busy today preparing to mobilise its cadre and supporters for voting.
The parties readied bags with booth-wise voting lists and other material and handed these over to workers for setting up party booths tomorrow. Tents for booths were already erected at most places. “Booth management is of utmost importance and we had readied proper lists of our workers and the material which was to be sent. Our teams will be there at all 1,972 polling stations tomorrow,” said Gurmeet Singh Monty Sehgal, a Congress leader.
