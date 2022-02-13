Parties have ignored SCs, alleges group

Tribune News Service

Patiala: The National Scheduled Castes Alliance (NSCA) at a public meeting on Saturday said with the elections due on February 20, no political party had so far initiated a dialogue or released any substantial document regarding the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community. NSCA president Paramjit Singh Kainth, who presided over the meeting, said all parties and leaders had ignored the matters concerning the SC community during the campaigning.