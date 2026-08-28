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Home / Punjab / Punjab parties plan to gauge voter mood

Punjab parties plan to gauge voter mood

Baba Bakala: AAP, BJP, Congress, SAD, Waris Punjab De prepare to hold conferences on Rakhar Punya

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Centuries after Baba Bakala became the setting for the historic revelation of Guru Tegh Bahadur as the ninth Sikh Guru on the Rakhar Punya of 1664, the town is poised to witness a contest over leadership. This time, it is for political influence and the claim to represent Punjab and the Sikh community.

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As several political parties, including the AAP, the BJP, the Congress, the SAD, the Waris Punjab De and other groups prepare to hold their conferences on Rakhar Punya this Friday, the gatherings are expected to acquire added significance as Punjab heads towards Assembly elections.

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Friday’s gatherings will bring together faith and politics in a particularly significant setting. With new claimants, the BJP and the Waris Punjab De, emerging on the political landscape, the competing conferences are expected to become a keenly watched show of strength.

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Political observer Principal Satinder Singh Bal said, “The size of the gatherings, mobilisation of supporters, speeches from the various stages are likely to be closely scrutinised.” Observers believe the event could provide valuable clues on the mood among the voters. The political messaging on Punjab and Panthic issues, along with the promises made by different parties, may also indicate the themes likely to dominate the discourse in the months to come.

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