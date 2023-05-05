Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 4

With just four days left for the campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, all parties have raised their pitch.

As AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are set to hold roadshows on May 6 and 7, the Congress too has plans to sharpen its attack against the AAP-led state government with slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh ready to campaign in all nine Assembly segments.

Six Union Ministers camping in city The BJP is busy preparing ground for the 2024 poll

Six Union Ministers, including Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Smriti Irani and Gajendra Shekhawat, Union MoS Jitendra Singh have been camping here

Apart from them, three MPs — Hans Raj Hans, Anil Jain and Sunita Duggal — aong with organisational leaders, including Tarun Chugh, and Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani are looking after a mandal

There are 44 mandals with 45-60 booths under each mandal

Pre-empting the damage that Balkaur’s speeches could do to AAP, the government today highlighted the action taken in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian’s murder case by arresting kabaddi federation head Surjan Singh Chatha.

Since the Jalandhar seat has traditionally been with the Congress, all party leaders, including PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa ex-CM Charanjit Channi, ex-PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and election in-charge Rana Gurjeet Singh, are unitedly canvassing here.

Cong, SAD banking on sympathy If the Congress is banking on sympathy wave owing to the death of MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh by projecting his widow Karamjit Chaudhary as the heir, the SAD is expecting an increase in its vote share owing to the demise of five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal

The party has been on a consistent attack mode against AAP over alleged “false guarantees, deteriorating law and order problems, not appointing a Dalit Deputy CM as promised, giving jobs to outsiders in Punjab and rule of mafia in cable, transport, liquor and sand businesses”.

The AAP leadership has sent all 92 MLAs of the party to Jalandhar in the past two weeks. The CM has been visiting here frequently. The party is banking on giving free power up to 300 units, offering 29,000 government jobs, starting of mohalla clinics, opening of subsidised sand mines, etc.