Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain

Chandigarh, November 10
Overnight rain in parts of Punjab and Haryana brought the mercury down by a few notches, officials said on Friday.
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul received 6 mm of rainfall each, followed by Faridabad (4 mm), Gurugram and Rohtak (2 mm each), and Hisar (1 mm), according to the Meteorological Department here.
In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar received 9.2 mm of rainfall followed by Jalandhar (7.2 mm), Tarn Taran (5 mm) and Moga (2 mm).
Some places in Haryana and Punjab have recorded the Air Quality Index over the last few days in the "poor" and "very poor" categories. A few places in Haryana, mostly those in the National Capital Region, have reported AQI under the "severe" category.
The AQI is expected to improve slightly after the showers.
