Party registration: Waris Punjab De delegation to meet Punjab CEO today

A delegation of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De led by Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali will meet Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra on Thursday afternoon.

The purpose of the visit is to find out the reason for withholding its registration as a political party.

Ayali said, "We are going to the office of the CEO to discuss the objections being found against the working of our political group."

The move has been taken after the Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it had received “grave and highly sensitive” inputs against the outfit, and that registering it as a political party could adversely affect the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

Advertisement

The poll panel said while the registration plea was under consideration, it received inputs in July alleging that the outfit was “rooted in separatism” and had been founded by individuals detained under the National Security Act.