Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Party registration: Waris Punjab De delegation to meet Punjab CEO today

Party registration: Waris Punjab De delegation to meet Punjab CEO today

The purpose of the visit is to find out the reason for withholding its registration as a political party

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:58 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manpreet Ayali. File
Advertisement

A delegation of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De led by Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali will meet Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra on Thursday afternoon.

The purpose of the visit is to find out the reason for withholding its registration as a political party.

Ayali said, "We are going to the office of the CEO to discuss the objections being found against the working of our political group."

The move has been taken after the Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it had received “grave and highly sensitive” inputs against the outfit, and that registering it as a political party could adversely affect the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

Advertisement

The poll panel said while the registration plea was under consideration, it received inputs in July alleging that the outfit was “rooted in separatism” and had been founded by individuals detained under the National Security Act.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts