Party unfazed by case against Romana: SAD

Chandigarh, October 27

The Shiromani Akali Dal has asked party leaders and workers to gear up for more police cases against them following the arrest of party general secretary Parambans Singh Romana in a cyber crime case.

The party has asked the cadre to continue exposing and criticising the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on social media.

“The AAP is trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition by registering false cases. They may scare other parties but the Akalis cannot be silenced,” said SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

