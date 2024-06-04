Party workers bet on poll results

Patiala: The offices of candidates from various parties are abuzz with activity these days, with party workers betting on results for all 13 LS seats in the state. This includes betting on victory margins and the candidates getting the least number of votes in various constituencies. Tuesday will bring them joy and sorrow, with many becoming richer and many other poorer, winning or losing bets.
