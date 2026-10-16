Parvinder Jhota killing: Action committee to gherao AAP leaders’ residences, offices on October 19

The action committee formed to seek justice for the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Friday announced that it would gherao the residences and offices of AAP MLAs and ministers on October 19 and paste ‘lahnat pattars’ (letters of condemnation) outside their premises.

It also thanked Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj for describing Parvinder Singh Jhota as a martyr.

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The committee also demanded a memorial in Jhota’s name, either a stadium or a trauma centre, a long-pending demand in Mansa district. It also sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh each from the state government for the four persons injured in the firing incident in which Jhota was killed.

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Jhota’s father, ex-serviceman Bhim Singh, appealed to the public to celebrate Dussehra in Mansa. Notably, the committee organising the Dussehra celebrations has announced that it would not celebrate the festival on October 20 this year, in view of the grief over Jhota’s killing and the prevailing situation.