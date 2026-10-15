As Punjab observes a bandh on Thursday in protest against the killing of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota, parallels are being drawn with the 2019 murder of senior drug inspector Neha Shoree, who was shot dead by a chemist whose licence to operate a shop had been cancelled by her.

While Jhota was murdered in full public view as he went live on his social media page to highlight the alleged sale of prescription drugs to addicts, Shoree was shot dead in her office by chemist Balwinder Singh.

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Though Shoree’s family had alleged that pharmaceutical opioid distributors against whom she had acted sternly were behind her murder, the police said the shooter was aggrieved that his wife had also been denied a licence to run a chemist shop after his own licence was cancelled.

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The shooter shot himself after killing Shoree at her office in Kharar.

The two cases differ in their circumstances, but both have renewed scrutiny of the enforcement of laws governing the sale of medicines that can be misused for intoxication, and the risks faced by anti-drug activists, including enforcement officers, in the state.

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Punjab’s anti-drug campaigns have largely focused on narcotics, psychotropic substances and synthetic drugs, while the misuse of prescription medicines is emerging as a concern.

Since 2023, the misuse of pregabalin capsules, popularly known in parts of the Malwa region as “ghode wale capsules”, has figured prominently in reports on drug abuse and enforcement action.

Pregabalin is a prescription medicine used to treat conditions including nerve pain. Its misuse by people seeking an intoxicating effect has prompted restrictions and enforcement measures.

In Mansa, the administration had prohibited the sale of pregabalin capsules above 75 mg without a prescription in 2021. The issue gained renewed attention in 2023 amid reports of addicts switching to these capsules.

For the past few months, there have been murmurs of the use of a “zombie drug” in the state, following viral videos of addicts appearing to be in a trance. However, the Punjab Police has denied it.

Jhota had been raising the issue of the alleged sale of intoxicating prescription medicines through chemist shops, confronting sellers and documenting such incidents. His killing has brought the question of action against those allegedly involved in the illicit sale of medicines back into focus.