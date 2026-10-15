Parvinder Jhota killing: Who did Mansa chemist call before shooting anti-drug activist?

Chemist Ashwani Kumar, who shot dead anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, made five calls from his mobile phone while Jhota and others were confronting him at his shop in Mansa, police said.

Of the five calls, four were to Ashwani’s son and one to his paternal uncle. The calls, visible in the 5.38-minute Facebook Live video of the confrontation and the killing, have drawn attention since the incident.

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People have been questioning whether Ashwani called drug smugglers or influential friends for help.

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Police said all five were regular mobile network calls. They are examining whether any WhatsApp calls or messages were made or received at the time but have not disclosed details of that line of inquiry.

Ashwani’s son, who was bathing at the time, did not answer the first three calls and picked up only the fourth. His uncle answered the first call. Police said Ashwani had called them for help. Their names are being withheld for security reasons.

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Parvinder Singh, 45, popularly known as Parvinder Jhota, was shot dead at the chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday morning while livestreaming a confrontation with the owner over the alleged sale of drugs to an elderly man.

The killing sparked anger across Mansa. Jhota’s supporters demolished part of Ashwani’s medical store and set it on fire after an administration JCB had begun razing it.