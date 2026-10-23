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Home / Punjab / Parvinder Jhota’s family, action committee refuse post-mortem until Punjab CM, DGP resign

Parvinder Jhota’s family, action committee refuse post-mortem until Punjab CM, DGP resign

Action committee says if Punjab government panel lacked the authority to fulfil its pending demands, the Cabinet or other authorities empowered to make such decisions should come forward for talks

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:16 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
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After meeting the Punjab government panel on Friday afternoon, the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the action committee announced that they would not allow a post-mortem examination until their key demands, including the resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, were met.

The action committee said that if the state government panel lacked the authority to fulfil its pending demands, the Cabinet or other authorities empowered to make such decisions should come forward for talks.

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Jhota’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, said that the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP were their primary demands and that they remained firm on them. “Those running the government are directly responsible,” she said.

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The committee also said that the government panel had given no assurance regarding the proposed trauma centre to be named after Parvinder Singh Jhota, including when it would be established and how much money would be allocated for it.

“The state panel has only handed over the official notification regarding the CBI probe into the incident and the suspension of the DSP,” a committee member said.

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Meanwhile, the action committee announced a statewide protest on October 25, during which the ‘jhaadu’ (broom), the electoral symbol of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), would be burnt in villages and towns across Punjab between noon and 7 pm.

The committee said the agitation would be intensified in the coming days. It also appealed to people to gather in large numbers at the main protest site near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Mansa at 2 pm on October 25.

The committee also condemned the state government for not allowing a debate on the drug issue in the Vidhan Sabha and demanded that the matter be taken up during the remainder of the session.

Regarding security for the bereaved family, the committee said that a gunman had yet to be provided to them.

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