DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pash’s birth anniversary to be marked at assassination site

Pash’s birth anniversary to be marked at assassination site

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo Avtar Singh Pash's at Talwandi Salem village in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

For the first time, revolutionary Punjabi poet Avtar Singh Sandhu, popularly known as Pash, will have his birth anniversary commemorated at the site where he was assassinated on March 23, 1988, in his native Talwandi Salem village.

The three-acre site near the tubewell and mango tree is being prepared for the September 9 programme, with tents already being erected. The tubewell held special significance for Pash, serving as a retreat where he bathed, wrote and spent hours discussing ideas with friends.

Advertisement

A major highlight will be Asi Ladange Sathi, a poetic play written by former Punjabi Tribune editor and playwright Dr Swarajbir Singh and directed by theatre personality Kewal Dhaliwal. The play draws from Pash’s diaries and letters and explores his ideas and struggles.

Advertisement

Pash’s iconic lines on the death of dreams will also feature in the production. Organisers said nearly 5,000 people are expected to attend, including writers, cultural groups and farmers’ and workers’ organisations.

The programme will also highlight Pash’s commitment to rationalist thought and his opposition to superstition. Rajinder Bhadaur of the Tarksheel Society Punjab will speak about his rationalist ideas.

Advertisement

Organisers said the event seeks to remember Pash not merely as a poet, but as a thinker whose writings continue to inspire struggles for social justice, rationalism and freedom.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts