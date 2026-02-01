Passengers face hardship as buses diverted for Moga event

As hundreds of buses belonging to the PRTC and Punjab Roadways were pressed into service to ferry AAP’s supporters to Killi Chahlan village in Moga for the anti-drug rally, thousands of passengers remained stranded.

Commuters complained of overcrowding in buses that continued to operate, while many routes reportedly saw reduced frequency throughout the day. The inconvenience was felt mostly by women passengers who avail free travel facility in the PRTC and Punjab Roadways buses.

Meanwhile, AAP workers and supporters were transported in large convoys towards the venue. The party ensured what it described as a “hospitality” experience during the journey. Supporters were served packed breakfast onboard the buses, including freshly prepared paranthas with pickle and butter, along with water bottles. Several roadside dhabas along the route were reportedly engaged to prepare and supply the meals.

Sources said a fixed quota of buses had been allocated to MLAs from different segments, with local leaders tasked with mobilising maximum participation for the rally.

At several places, party leaders were seen posing for photographs with buses lined up for departure, highlighting their turnout efforts.