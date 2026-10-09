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Home / Punjab / Pastor stabbed to death at his house in Batala

Pastor stabbed to death at his house in Batala

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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A 45-year-old pastor was stabbed to death at his residence in Batala, the police said on Thursday. A man named Naresh Kumar has been booked in connection with the killing, they said.

Pastor Balwinder Pal, who ran a church at his home, sustained serious injuries when the assailant attacked him at Gandhi Camp in Batala of Gurdaspur district, the police said. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Based on a complaint filed by the pastor’s brother, a case has been registered against Naresh Kumar. Sunny, nephew of the slain pastor, said his uncle had no enmity with anyone. The police said a probe was on.

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