‘Patchy’ repair work days after breach in two Faridkot canals

Faridkot, April 2

Five days after a major breach in the common bank of Sirhind and Rajasthan feeder canals in Faridkot town, the Irrigation and Canal Departments have started ‘temporary’ patchwork on the brick-lining of the Rajasthan feeder canal.

Hundreds of daily wage earners have been engaged to raise a wall of sand-filled bags on the embankment of the canal to protect it from further erosion.

Wide cracks on both sides of these canals, passing through the town, were visible after the water supply in these canals was stopped last week.

The reason for the closure of the canals was a 100-feet breach in the common bank of the canals which was difficult to plug.

First the water supply was stopped in the Rajasthan canal. With the closure of one canal and water flowing in the parallel and adjoining Sirhind feeder, there was a breach in the common bank of both canals, which was already in a dilapidated condition.

In the absence of proper maintenance, a major portion of both these canals in this area is unlined and wide cracks are causing leakage and seepage of water.

The seepage is a further cause of progressive deterioration of the lining, ultimately exposing the residential areas near these canals to danger.

The of the Irrigation Department who visited the canals to supervise the plugging work on Sunday said the water from the Sirhind feeder would be released after the repair work is complete.

