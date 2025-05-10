After Pakistani drones on Saturday made incursions at 26 places along the western front, the Indian armed forces destroyed military installations at about half a dozen places in Pakistan, impacting their air surveillance and attack system in a swift operation carried out in the wee hours.

Pakistan attacked Indian airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot and Bathinda, among other stations last night, the Centre said in a special briefing on Operation Sindoor.

The press briefing was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Advertisement

The Pakistani army's actions constituted provocation, and accordingly, India acted in a measured fashion, Mr. Misri said.

The Pakistani army used drones and other high-caliber weapons to attack India's western front. In total, 26 Indian cities were targeted. India neutralized most of the attacks, the government said at the press briefing.

Advertisement

"Pakistan also attacked school and medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur," Col. Sofiya Qureshi said.

Pakistan army moving troops towards forward areas: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

After targeting several locations and civilians in different areas in India, the Pakistan Army is now moving its troops towards forward areas, signaling possible offensive intentions.

Addressing a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

"Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Singh said.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she added.