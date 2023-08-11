Pathankot Land Scam: 8 beneficiaries booked, 2 arrested by Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 10

Following The Tribune report on the Pathankot land scam, the Vigilance Bureau has registered an FIR and arrested two beneficiaries.

The FIR has been registered in Amritsar under Section 409 for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, 420 for fraud, 120-B for criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The eight accused in the FIR are former DDPO Kuldeep Singh of Makboolpura (Amritsar) and beneficiaries of his decision Veena Parmar of Krishna Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Inderdeep Kaur of Ferozepur, Bharati Banta of Krishna Nagar, Pathankot, Tarsem Rani of Gurdaspur, Balwinder Kaur and Manjit Kaur of village Taragarh (Pathankot) and Parveen Kumari of village Kalanaur (Gurdaspur).

The Vigilance said the accused Inderdeep and Bharati, who got around 29 acres of panchayat land, had been arrested and a hunt was on to arrest the remaining accused.

The Tribune blew lid off the entire scam on July 19 in a news report, “On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals”, highlighting how a DDPO, who was holding the additional charge of the ADC, had ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land at Gol village of Narot Jaimal Singh in Pathankot district to some individuals a day before his retirement.

Earlier taking cognisance of the report, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma had termed the matter “very serious” and ordered the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to complete a probe by July 31. Following that he had ordered to register an FIR against the former DDPO (who was officiating as ADC) Kuldeep Singh last week as well.

