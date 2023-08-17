Pathankot Land Scam: Auction panchayat land for legal mining, says Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 16

Taking cognisance of a series of reports on the mineral-rich 100-acre Pathankot panchayat land, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has directed the departments of Rural Development and Panchayat and Mining to coordinate with each other to prepare a list of villages for legal mining on panchayat lands through a joint survey.

Taking note of The Tribune report about the potential of mining on panchayat land in Gol village of Pathankot district, the Chief Secretary told Finance Commissioner (Rural Development and Panchayat) DK Tiwari and Secretary (Mining) Gurkirat Kripal Singh on Monday that other villages in Punjab should also be identified, where mining could be done legally. After completing legal formalities, an auction should be held to allot these lands for mining.

The Chief Secretary has asked both departments to submit a report within 14 days. A review meeting in this regard would be held on August 28.

Anurag Verma stated that both departments should coordinate and make efforts in this direction. With this, the revenue of the panchayat and the government would increase, as would the availability of sand. The Chief Secretary told officials of both departments that clear instructions had been given by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to provide sufficient sand to residents of the state at affordable prices. The Chief Minister had also inaugurated public mining sites in the state, where people could get sand for Rs 5.50 per cubic feet. More such public mining and commercial sites were being introduced by the government.

The Tribune blew the lid off the scam on July 19 in a news report titled ‘On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals’. Taking cognisance of the report, the Chief Secretary had directed that an FIR be registered against the DDPO and beneficiaries.

Notice against former DDPO, ex-sarpanch

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has issued lookout notices against Kuldeep Singh, former DDPO, and Som Raj, a former sarpanch of a nearby village, who are allegedly involved in the Pathankot panchayat land scam. Kuldeep Singh, who was officiating ADC of Pathankot, gave 100 acres of mineral-rich village land to private individuals. Som Raj’s wife was one of the main beneficiaries in the case.

