Pathankot Land Scam: Book former DDPO, recommends probe

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 1

A departmental inquiry report has recommended the registration of an FIR against retired ADC Kuldeep Singh in the ‘Pathankot land scam’. The report has also recommended stopping the retiral benefits of Kuldeep.

In a news report, ‘On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals’, The Tribune had on July 19 highlighted how a DDPO, who was holding the additional charge as ADC, had ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land of Gol village of Narot Jaimal Singh in Pathankot district to some individuals a day before his retirement.

Taking cognisance of the report, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma had termed the matter “very serious” and ordered the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to complete a probe by Monday.

According to sources in the department, the report prepared by the department has recommended an FIR under Sections 409, 420 and 423 of the IPC and the PC Act against Kuldeep Singh.

The probe has also recommended disciplinary action under Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 against him.

Sources revealed that the report did not rule out the possibility that during his tenure as the BDPO at Narot Jaimal Singh, Kuldeep had established links with the private party and passed the said order.

The report has also recommended that it be probed that under what circumstances, the DDPO was given the additional charge of the ADC.

DK Tiwari, Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, and Gurpreet Singh Khaira, the director of the department, could not be contacted for a comment.

#Pathankot