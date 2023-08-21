Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 20

The mining mafia in Pathankot enjoyed so much power that not only a few officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats but revenue, mining as well as police officials also facilitated the operations of the mining mafia on 100 acres of panchayat land of Gol village in Narot Jaimal Singh.

All these facts came to the fore from a correspondence of local officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats with local revenue and police officials. In a multiple letters written to local sub registrar (naib tehsildar) in 2021 and 2022, the department consistently requested him to demarcate the land. Even the department had deposited the mandatory fee of Rs 5,365 on February 24 last year.

But revenue officials refused to do it. Even the department flagged the issue with the DC, Pathankot, following that he issued directions to tehsildar on March 7 last year to demarcate the land within one week.

Even that did not help. Had the demarcation been done, it would have been easy for the department to throw the mining mafia out of the panchayat land.

The issue of illegal mining on panchayat land was raised with the local authorities by Sunil Kumar, sarpanch of the village, but instead of acting on his complaints, the police booked him for illegal mining.

“When Block Development and Panchayat Officer along with Sarpanch Sunil Kumar gave a complaint to the police for illegal mining on panchayat land, the local police cleverly registered an FIR against unidentified persons. All these facts have been mentioned in a letter written by a local DDPO to the Division Deputy Director Rural Development (Jalandhar) on May 24, 2021.

The Tribune blew the lid off the scam on July 19 in a news report titled ‘On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals’.

