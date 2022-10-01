Delivery incident: Pathankot MLA pulls up Civil Hospital doctors

Pathankot, September 30
A day after Pathankot Civil Hospital doctors got their fingers burnt by creating a ruckus after a middle-aged pregnant woman entered the health centre for her delivery, local BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma visited the hospital and took the erring staff to task.
The legislator met Civil Surgeon (officiating) Dr Aditi Salaria and questioned her on the reasons for the lapse. Dr Salaria maintained a stoic silence for most part of the proceedings. The MLA was quick to remind her that during his stint as a legislator from 2012 till 2017, “the same hospital was ranked No. 1 among all government hospitals of Punjab.”
He confronted Dr Vyoma Wadhera, the gynaecologist on duty that night, and curtly told her: “You could have done better by at least providing the woman with a piece of clothing so she could cover herself.”
Earlier, the MLA visited the house of the woman in the slum area of Pippla Mohalla.
Interestingly, some staff members visited the couple late yesterday night. On whose directions did they go and what was their motive is unclear as nobody was willing to speak on the visit.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said: “I fear the truth might get buried under the plethora of probes ordered by the state government. In any case, such inquiries are a farce. I demand a High Court-monitored inquiry,” he added.
Randhawa ridiculed the doctors’ claims that the woman had not brought her test reports when she reported for delivery. “The rule is that in emergency situations, reports are not needed. It is a normal occurrence to hear women giving deliveries at railway stations or bus stands. That such an incident occurred in a hospital is shameful, to say the least,” he quipped.
“Where is Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra? He has not spoken even a single word so far. Should his silence be construed as a form of protection to the erring staff?” questioned Randhawa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...