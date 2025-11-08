Pathanmajra appears in interview with Australia-based channel

Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra surfaced in an interview with an Australia-based channel and claimed that he would return after getting bail.

He termed the sexual harassment case false and politically motivated, alleging the misuse of government machinery to silence voices who opposed the interference of Delhi lobby.

A local court on Thursday issued a notice to Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra to appear before it on November 12 in a case registered against him at the Civil Lines police station. A notice was also pasted outside his official government accommodation, directing him to appear in a local court.

The Patiala police had registered a case against him on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

According to legal experts, if Pathanmajra does not appear in the court by the stipulated time, the court can declare him a fugitive and his property can be attached.

Booked in a rape case, the ruling party MLA had dodged a Patiala police team and fled the house of his relative in Karnal moments after the policemen reached there to arrest him on September 2.