DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pathanmajra’s wife moves HC, seeks protection from ‘fake encounter’ threat to husband

Pathanmajra’s wife moves HC, seeks protection from ‘fake encounter’ threat to husband

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya fixed September 23 for hearing the matter
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:52 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. File photo
Advertisement

The wife of Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Tuesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection for her family and alleging a threat of her husband’s “fake encounter” at the hands of the Punjab Police.

Advertisement

Taking up the petition, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya fixed September 23 for hearing the matter.

The petitioner, Simranjit Kaur, alleged that her husband, a sitting legislator of the ruling party, was being targeted for openly stating before the media that “senior irrigation department officers misled the state government on the release of water into the river and permission to de-silt riverbeds".

Advertisement

He had also claimed that his repeated requests to strengthen the banks of the Ghaggar river were ignored.

“The ruling party felt disturbed by the statement of the petitioner’s husband, and in a revengeful manner, the security cover of the petitioner's family, including the husband, was immediately withdrawn, and all the SHOs and police post in-charges in his constituency were transferred within a short time,” advocates Sant Pal Singh Sidhu and Rajat Dogra contended on his behalf.

Advertisement

It has been further alleged that top political leaders from Punjab and Delhi were annoyed.

Acting on political vendetta, the state registered an FIR for rape and other offenses on September 1 under Sections 420, 376, and 506 of the IPC against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala.

The counsel contended that the FIR was based on “false facts” despite earlier inquiries clearing him of similar allegations.

The petitioner added that the complainant was “a habitual litigant with multiple FIRs registered against her in the past.” “She had been living in a consensual live-in relationship with the petitioner’s husband, even married him in 2021, and later started blackmailing him, uploading obscene videos and defaming him on social media,” the petition said.

It was added that an FIR was registered on the complaint of the petitioner's husband against her, and her bail was dismissed by the High Court.

The petition further averred: “Punjab Police has constituted a special investigation team headed by an officer known as an ‘encounter specialist.’ The petitioner has a credible apprehension that her husband, an elected MLA, is being targeted, hunted, and may be eliminated in a staged encounter due to political pressure.”

It was added that subsequent FIRs were also registered, including an FIR dated September 3 under the Arms Act, leading to 11 arrests of supporters and associates. The family, according to the petitioner, was under “constant police surveillance, harassed, and threatened with dire consequences.”

Terming the acts of the police as a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, the petitioner prayed for a writ to protect the life and liberty of her family, to restrain harassment, and for directions to the State to submit a detailed report of all pending cases, complaints, and inquiries against her husband.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts