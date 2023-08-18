‘Pathis’ protest against SGPC

Amritsar, August 17
‘Pathis’ (priests), who perform “akhand path” (uninterrupted prayers), today staged a protest in the Golden Temple complex against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) move to appoint their staffers for performing a series of “akhand paths”.
In the backdrop, the pathis had assembled for a meeting in support of their demands under the banner of Shiromani Akhand Pathi Welfare Society.
Anticipating that it could hamper the “akhand path” activities, the SGPC had made an alternate arrangement and temporarily placed their granthis and sewadars (staffers) as a replacement. This led to the protest.
The issue was resolved only after SGPC officials assured the pathis that their demands would be taken on the agenda of the next meeting of the executive body.
Gurmukh Singh, head of the society, said the akhand pathis were struggling to get a raise in the annual ‘bheta’, overdue since April, health insurance and benefits against the fixed deposit of the security.
