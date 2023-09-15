Patiala: Accused dies of injuries in custody, probe marked against 3 cops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

The role of three police personnel, including an SHO, has come under the scanner after a report of the Judicial Magistrate, Patiala, pointed out that a “theft accused died of head, chest and testicular injuries” in the custody at the Lahori Gate police station last month.

The report has been submitted to the National Human Rights Commission.

The victim, Mangal, was arrested on the basis of an FIR registered on July 8 under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

A CCTV footage submitted by the complainant allegedly showed him entering a jewellery shop at night, along with his accomplice, and escaping with gold ornaments.

DSP (City 1) Sanjeev Singla said, “Mangal was identified and arrested. On July 10, he was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital after he tried to strangulate himself inside the lock-up.”

However, sources within the Police Department confirmed that the victim was thrashed and was subjected to torture, following which he was left severely injured.

“The victim was seen trying to strangulate himself, probably because of the immense pain due to the injuries he had suffered. It was only after he tried to end his life that the on-duty cops rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Initially, the cops had claimed that the victim died due to strangulation,” the sources said.

Later, the report prepared by the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Patiala, established that the victim “died due to head, chest and testicular injuries”.

“...final opinion given by a board of doctors says the death of Mangal was due to head, chest and testicular injuries as described in the post-mortem report, which is antemortem and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature”, reads the report.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said he had ordered a probe against SI Ramanpreet Singh, who was SHO at Lahori Gate, ASI Harpal Singh and Head Constable Inderjeet Singh.

