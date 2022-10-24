Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala, October 23
The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the alleged use of drugs by kabaddi players during the state-level ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ that ended on Thursday.
The Patiala Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been directed to inquire into the matter within three days.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) is said to have ordered the probe as soon as she learnt about the matter. The Tribune had on Saturday reported that empty vials and used syringes had been found at a toilet near the kabaddi venue.
Sources said the SDM had sought the help of the Health Department. However, experts said the Health Department was not competent and equipped to conduct dope tests for performance enhancing drugs.
Elaborating on the group of prohibited drugs in sports, the experts said narcotics was one of the categories that could be tested by district health officials.
A senior health official said, “As all players have already left for their homes, it will be tedious process to call them again and conduct dope tests. Usually, dope tests for players are conducted during the tournament.”
When asked about the matter, Patiala SDM Dr Ismat Vijay Singh, who is the inquiry officer, said, “I have to visit the venue where used syringes and empty vials were found. However, the DSO has already submitted his report.”
Meanwhile, Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said he had so far not received any order to conduct an inquiry.
