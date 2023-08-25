Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala, August 24
Two city-based scientists, Kamaldeep Sharma and Manish Gupta, made the region proud by being an integral part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The duo from Patiala faced a lot of hardships as they made their way to ISRO, where they work in different wings. Manish worked in the flight dynamics unit for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Kamaldeep did his high school from Narain Public School, Sanaur, and BTech from GIMT, Kurukshetra. He then cracked the ISRO entrance exam two years ago.
Manish completed his schooling from Guru Nanak Foundation in 2011 and did BSc from Government Mohindra College, Patiala. Thereafter, he did MSc (Physics) from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, and then completed MS (Master of Science) from IIT Mumbai.
