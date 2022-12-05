Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 4

While the state Health Minister is busy touring the state, his home district is without a regular Civil Surgeon. The district has seen four civil surgeons in six months.

Even at present, the Civil Surgeon holds the charge ‘additionally’, leading to pendency and delay in the execution of key projects.

In April, the state government had appointed Dr Raju Dhir as the Civil Surgeon. He retired on October 31 after six months. Thereafter, a senior medical officer (SMO) in the office of the Civil Surgeon was given officiating charge for almost a fortnight, after which Dr Varinder Kumar Garg, an eye specialist, was appointed the Civil Surgeon. He remained on the post for only 21 days and retired on November 30.

Three days ago, the Medical Superintendent at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Dr Sandeep Kaur, was given the additional charge as Patiala’s Civil Surgeon as the Health Department could not shortlist a candidate for appointment as a regular Civil Surgeon.

Sources said following the delay in appointing a civil surgeon, pendency at the Patiala Civil Surgeon office has gone up and many key projects and files are pending for a decision.

“Many Central and state government projects are suffering. The issue of replenishing medicine stocks at the health centres is also getting delayed,” said a medical officer.

Experts said owing to the mismanagement at the hands of the Health Department in appointing a regular Civil Surgeon, the rural health centres are suffering, with many such centres without specialists.

“In many cases, specialists and medical officers have managed district posting through “contacts”, leading to dismal situation in villages. There is already a shortage of doctors and on top of it, they rarely visit the health centres. With no regular Civil Surgeon, rural health centres are suffering,” they said.

“Private X-ray clinics and labs, and our drive against drug de-addiction is also suffering along with checks against sampling of adulterated food,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, government employees and pensioners alleged that hundreds of reimbursement medical bills were pending and following the absence of a regular Civil Surgeon, the lower rung clerical staff was dealing with such cases as per their whims and fancies.

“I am trying to juggle between two offices, with some senior officials helping me. Touring the district to oversee the AAP mohalla clinics is a priority. The pendency in the Civil Surgeon office will be cleared only when a regular appointment is made,” said Dr Sandeep Kaur.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said the Civil Surgeon office was running smoothly and they would soon take a decision on appointing a regular Civil Surgeon. “We are not like other political parties who appointed out-of-turn officers as civil surgeons. We will appoint them only on merit. We have given charge to an SMO. Pending files and cases will be cleared soon,” he said.