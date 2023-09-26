Patiala: House of Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Patiala, September 25
Three days after family members of Tohra alleged that some unknown persons had attacked their residence, the police investigations are yet to identify the culprits.
The police have claimed that there was “no attack” on the house of the son-in-law of former SGPC chief, late Gurcharan Singh Tohra, on September 21. A CCTV footage shared by the family members with the police showed a young boy hitting the gate with his foot and later a stone being thrown at the gate.
“We heard some noise outside and later the CCTV footages showed stones being hurled at the gate and someone hitting the gate too,” said Harinder Singh Tohra, son, former cabinet minister Harmail Singh Tohra—who stay in the same house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension