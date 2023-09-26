Patiala: House of Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

Three days after family members of Tohra alleged that some unknown persons had attacked their residence, the police investigations are yet to identify the culprits.

The police have claimed that there was “no attack” on the house of the son-in-law of former SGPC chief, late Gurcharan Singh Tohra, on September 21. A CCTV footage shared by the family members with the police showed a young boy hitting the gate with his foot and later a stone being thrown at the gate.

“We heard some noise outside and later the CCTV footages showed stones being hurled at the gate and someone hitting the gate too,” said Harinder Singh Tohra, son, former cabinet minister Harmail Singh Tohra—who stay in the same house.

