Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Patiala, May 30

Having cracked the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) in his first attempt, 23-year-old Patiala lad Naman Singla wants to join the Indian Foreign Services (IFS) in the ‘era of globalisation’. He has secured the 47th rank in the competitive exam, results of which were declared on Monday.

Naman Singla is a resident of Professor Colony in Patiala. He completed schooling from Yadavindra Public School (YPS) in the city and did BA (Political Science and Economics) from St Stephens College, Delhi.

The young lad now wants to join the Indian Foreign Services. “I am excited to join the IFS. People suggested that I opt for IAS, but I think not only within the country, India today needs good diplomats in foreign relations in this time of globalization when every activity in one country has an effect on the entire world around.”

On what prompted him to take the path of preparation for the Civil services exam, he says, “My father works at the Secretariat in Chandigarh and my mother is a senior manager at Punjab National Bank, Patiala. Therefore, from a young age, we used to listen to stories about IAS officers and the role they play toward the society from my father. It influenced me and my sister to pursue this career path. Also, during my college days in Delhi, we used to participate in conclaves and listen to expert talks from senior diplomats, which shaped my perspective.”

He adds, “I prepared for about a year after completing graduation in 2020. Initially, I took coaching in Delhi, but soon shifted to self-study at home due to Covid-19 restrictions. For me hard work along with smart work goes hand in hand. There were no fixed hours for study. I studied as long as I was able to keep a commitment and achieve the target.”

His father Neeraj Kumar Singla and mother Monika Singla said, “We used to share success stories of IAS officers with him. We are happy for him. He should work with good ideas for the country. It is a dream come true for us.”