Patiala MC okays Rs 2 lakh relief for stray cattle victims' kin

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 6

In 2019, Mandeep Singh, 34, died after being hit by a stray animal. His family is still fighting a Rs 2 crore compensation case in the court as his wife and seven-year-old daughter are barely able to make ends meet.

After failing to check the increasing number of stray cattle-related accidents, the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) has now decided to compensate the family of victims of cattle menace by Rs 2 lakh. Those who have lost their family members to stray cattle menace are in shock with the MC’s decision to enhance the compensation from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per death.

They said the corporation should instead spend funds on framing a roadmap to avoid such incidents as they collect taxes on everything. “The MC cannot buy our silence with it. Even a cremation and related religious ceremonies cost more than this,” they said.

There are over 450 gaushalas in the state that shelter nearly 4 lakh stray cattle. The population of stray cattle on roads has touched nearly 1.1 lakh, which results in over 100 deaths a year in the state. Despite this, the government is yet to launch any exercise to keep tabs on stray cattle and rehabilitate them in cattle ponds by using the cow cess. Patiala alone has over 1,200 stray cattle and the corporation is ill-equipped to handle the menace.

“We are trying to frame a policy and introduce a project to ensure that such stray cattle are kept in gaushalas. We need more land and resources and a project will be initiated soon. As for now, we are helpless to check some 1,500-odd cattle in Patiala,” said MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia. “The general house of the MC on Tuesday passed the decision of enhanced compensation. It will now go to the government”, he said.

Denouncing the move, rival faction councillor Krishan Chand Buddhu said: “Besides initiating stringent measures to check stray cattle, the MC should write to the government to ensure a policy to give job to the next kin of anyone who loses life to cattle menace. Also, the government should provide a monthly stipend till they provide a job to the victim’s family.”