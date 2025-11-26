DT
Patiala MP meets Rlys minister over connectivity to Malwa belt

Patiala MP meets Rlys minister over connectivity to Malwa belt

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:47 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
Dr Dharamvira Gandhi. File Photo
Member of Parliament Dr Dharamvira Gandhi claimed that he had got positive assurances from Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on key connectivity demands for the Malwa region during the Railway Consultative Committee meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Gandhi met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Chairman of the Railway Board during the consultative committee meeting of the Ministry of Railways. He presented several key proposals for improving railway connectivity and infrastructure in the Patiala and Malwa region.

“The Railway Minister gave a positive and affirmative response, assuring that all matters raised would be taken up for constructive consideration,” said Dr Gandhi in a press note.

